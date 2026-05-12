Rossell Techsys Revenue Surges 87% To ₹485 Crore, Q4 Profit Rises 9%

For the full financial year FY26, Rossell Techsys reported revenue from operations of Rupees 485.23 crore, registering an 87.1 percent rise over Rupees 259.38 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Rossell Techsys Ltd reported an 8.8 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rupees 7.47 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by strong execution across aerospace, defence, and semiconductor programs. Revenue from operations for the March quarter jumped 62.1 percent to Rupees 142.35 crore from Rupees 87.84 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while sequential revenue growth stood at 9.6 percent over Rupees 129.91 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Q4 Emerges As Strongest Quarter

The company described Q4 FY26 as the strongest quarter in its history, aided by repeat orders from global aerospace customers and a rapid ramp-up in semiconductor programs. Total income during the quarter rose 64.8 percent year-on-year to Rupees 146.92 crore, while profit before tax increased to Rupees 9.52 crore from Rupees 9.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

Quarterly earnings were supported by improved operating leverage despite continued investments in talent, inventory, and capacity expansion. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 1.98 compared with Rupees 1.82 a year ago.

FY26 Profitability More Than Doubles

For the full financial year FY26, Rossell Techsys reported revenue from operations of Rupees 485.23 crore, registering an 87.1 percent rise over Rupees 259.38 crore in FY25. Annual net profit surged 180.3 percent to Rupees 20.74 crore from Rupees 7.40 crore in the previous financial year.

EBITDA for FY26 rose to Rupees 66.6 crore from Rupees 38.4 crore in FY25, while profit before tax climbed 165 percent to Rupees 28.47 crore. The company said the year marked a structural shift in scale and profitability, driven by strong execution across aerospace and defence programs, along with diversification into semiconductor and space sectors.

Order Visibility Strengthens

Rossell Techsys said its order book stood at around Rupees 715 crore as of March 31, 2026, while long-term strategic agreements exceeded Rupees 3,000 crore. The company added that revenue visibility had reached its highest level ever, supported by multi-year contracts across aerospace, defence, semiconductor, and space programs.

The company also leased an additional 2 lakh square feet facility near Bengaluru to support capacity expansion for semiconductor and space projects. Management said the company is evaluating entry into commercial aerospace and Indian defence MRO opportunities as part of its next growth phase.

Exports Continue To Dominate Revenue

Rossell Techsys said nearly 99 percent of FY26 revenue came from exports, with customers spread across eight countries. The company serves over 30 global OEMs and Tier-1 clients in aerospace and defence systems, including EWIS, electronic assemblies and automated test equipment solutions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s investor presentation and audited standalone financial results and is not investment advice.