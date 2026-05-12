New India Assurance Q4 Profit Surges 61% To ₹558 Crore, PAT Crosses ₹1,380 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, New India Assurance posted a standalone net profit of Rupees 1,383.6 crore, up 40 percent from Rupees 988.1 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: The New India Assurance Company Ltd reported a 60.9 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 557.7 crore for Q4 FY26, aided by stronger underwriting performance and higher investment income. Profit after tax increased from Rupees 346.6 crore in Q4 FY25, while gross premium written rose marginally to Rupees 1,161.9 crore from Rupees 1,143.3 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, quarterly profit climbed 50.1 percent from Rupees 371.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Investment Income Supports Quarterly Growth

The insurer’s net earned premium for the March quarter stood at Rupees 967.8 crore compared with Rupees 878.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose 27.5 percent year-on-year to Rupees 670.5 crore, while income from investments climbed to Rupees 1,590.7 crore from Rupees 571.2 crore a year earlier. Underwriting loss narrowed to Rupees 173.6 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rupees 114.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 3.38 from Rupees 2.10 in Q4 FY25.

FY26 Profit Rises 40 Percent

For the full financial year FY26, New India Assurance posted a standalone net profit of Rupees 1,383.6 crore, up 40 percent from Rupees 988.1 crore in FY25. Gross premium written increased 8.2 percent to Rupees 4,717.4 crore, while net earned premium rose to Rupees 3,794.2 crore from Rupees 3,416.8 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rupees 1,871.8 crore compared with Rupees 957.2 crore in FY25. Return on equity improved to 8.4 percent from 6 percent in FY25.

Wage Revision And Tax Refund Impact

During the quarter, the company accounted for wage revision arrears and retirement benefit expenses following government notifications issued in February 2026. The insurer recognised arrears of Rupees 911.3 crore for the quarter and Rupees 2,486.9 crore for FY26. The company also recognised interest income on income-tax refunds after clarifying its accounting policy regarding tax refund realisation.

Dividend Recommendation And Audit Qualification

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 1.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. Joint statutory auditors issued a qualified opinion citing pending reconciliation of inter-office accounts, banking transactions, and reinsurance balances, the financial impact of which could not yet be ascertained.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s audited financial results and regulatory filings and is not investment advice.