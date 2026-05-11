 JSW Energy Q4 Profit Rises 38% To ₹574 Crore, Revenue Climbs Past ₹4,498 Crore
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JSW Energy Q4 Profit Rises 38% To ₹574 Crore, Revenue Climbs Past ₹4,498 Crore

JSW Energy reported a 38percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 573.53 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 41percent to Rs 4,498.58 crore. Full-year FY26 revenue surged to Rs 18,901 crore, supported by growth in thermal and renewable energy operations and continued capacity expansion.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
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JSW Energy reported a 38percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 573.53 crore. |

Mumbai: JSW Energy reported a 38 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 573.53 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by higher revenue from operations and continued growth in its thermal and renewable power businesses.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,498.58 crore during the quarter from Rs 3,189.39 crore a year earlier, while sequential revenue improved from Rs 4,081.76 crore in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected sustained operational expansion across segments and increased generation capacity.

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The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 4,850.87 crore compared with Rs 3,497.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses increased to Rs 4,666.31 crore from Rs 3,142.05 crore, primarily due to higher fuel costs, finance costs and depreciation expenses linked to capacity additions and acquisitions.

Fuel cost during the quarter rose to Rs 1,340.14 crore against Rs 1,163.10 crore a year ago. Finance costs increased to Rs 1,608.49 crore from Rs 675.28 crore.

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Sequentially, profit after tax rose 8.5 percent from Rs 528.75 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while revenue increased 10.2 percent quarter-on-quarter. Thermal segment revenue climbed to Rs 3,345.53 crore from Rs 3,004.09 crore in Q3, whereas renewable segment revenue increased to Rs 1,141.51 crore from Rs 1,066.84 crore.

Operating EBITDA margin improved to 50.08 percent in Q4 FY26 from 37.93 percent in Q4 FY25, according to additional disclosures under Regulation 52.

For the full FY26 period, JSW Energy posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 18,901.13 crore, sharply higher than Rs 11,745.39 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose to Rs 2,762.41 crore compared with Rs 1,982.88 crore in the previous fiscal. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rs 3,061.67 crore.

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The company also recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company’s consolidated assets increased to Rs 1.24 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 89,938.98 crore a year earlier, reflecting expansion across renewable and thermal portfolios. Borrowings rose during the year as JSW Energy continued investments in new generation projects and acquisitions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited quarterly financial disclosures and is not investment advice.

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