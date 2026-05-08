JSW Infrastructure Q4 Revenue Rises 19% To ₹1,522 Crore, Profit Impacted By Exceptional Charges

JSW Infrastructure reported strong revenue growth in Q4 FY26, driven by higher port and logistics operations, although profitability declined year-on-year due to exceptional losses linked to a fire incident and labour code-related provisions. |

Mumbai: JSW Infrastructure Limited reported consolidated net profit of Rupees 423.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 515.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a decline of 17.8 percent due to exceptional charges during the quarter. Revenue from operations rose 18.6 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,522.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,283.2 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by higher throughput across port and logistics businesses. Total income increased to Rupees 1,612 crore from Rupees 1,371.9 crore a year earlier.

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The company’s port operations segment generated revenue of Rupees 1,294.5 crore during the quarter, compared with Rupees 1,152.3 crore in Q4 FY25, while logistics operations revenue rose sharply to Rupees 227.8 crore from Rupees 130.9 crore. Segment profit from port operations stood at Rupees 566.7 crore, while logistics operations contributed Rupees 45.7 crore.

Exceptional Charges Weigh On Profitability

JSW Infrastructure reported exceptional items of Rupees 72.5 crore during Q4 FY26. According to the company, an estimated loss of Rupees 67.8 crore was recognised following a fire incident at its liquid terminal at Fujairah, which damaged tanks and related infrastructure. In addition, the company recognised labour code-related past service costs of Rupees 4.65 crore linked to employee benefit obligations under India’s new labour regulations.

Despite these charges, sequential performance improved during the quarter. Net profit increased 16.1 percent from Rupees 364.9 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 497.8 crore from Rupees 439.2 crore. Revenue from operations also increased 12.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rupees 1,349.7 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 2.01 from Rupees 1.72 in the previous quarter.

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FY26 Revenue Crosses Rs 5,300 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, JSW Infrastructure reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 5,361.4 crore compared with Rupees 4,476.1 crore in FY25, reflecting growth of nearly 20 percent. Annual net profit rose marginally to Rupees 1,546.9 crore from Rupees 1,521.5 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax stood at Rupees 1,872.8 crore. Total comprehensive income for FY26 came in at Rupees 1,345.5 crore.

During the quarter, the company acquired 100 percent stakes in JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited, JSW Minerals Rail Logistics Private Limited, and JSW Rail Infra Logistics Private Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Port Logistics Private Limited to strengthen its logistics business operations. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 0.90 per equity share of face value Rupees 2 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on JSW Infrastructure Limited’s audited Q4 FY26 financial disclosures and regulatory filings and should not be considered investment advice.