Sugs Lloyd Profit Jumps 72% To ₹28.8 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹301 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Sugs Lloyd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 301.4 crore compared with Rupees 176.2 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Sugs Lloyd Ltd reported a 69.3 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 17 crore for the half year ended March 31, 2026, driven by higher execution and improved operating performance following its SME listing. Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rupees 177.7 crore in the second half of FY26 from Rupees 176.2 crore in the corresponding half of FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose sharply from Rupees 123.7 crore reported in the first half of FY26, reflecting stronger business momentum during the latter part of the fiscal year.

Revenue Growth And Margin Expansion

Total income during the second half of FY26 stood at Rupees 179.6 crore compared with Rupees 177.9 crore in the year-ago period and Rupees 124.1 crore in H1 FY26. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 22.8 crore from Rupees 13.1 crore in the corresponding period last year and Rupees 15.9 crore in the preceding half year. Total expenses rose to Rupees 156.8 crore from Rupees 100.3 crore in H2 FY25, largely due to higher procurement and employee-related costs associated with increased scale of operations. Purchases of stock-in-trade climbed to Rupees 113.5 crore during the period.

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Sequential Profitability Improves

Sequentially, consolidated net profit increased 43.6 per cent from Rupees 11.8 crore in H1 FY26 to Rupees 17 crore in the second half of the year. Finance costs rose to Rupees 3.9 crore from Rupees 2.5 crore in the preceding half, while employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 14.9 crore from Rupees 12.4 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 8.40 compared with Rupees 6.86 in H1 FY26 and Rupees 6.18 in the year-ago period. The company did not report any exceptional items during the financial year.

FY26 Revenue Tops Rs 300 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Sugs Lloyd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 301.4 crore compared with Rupees 176.2 crore in FY25, registering growth of more than 71 per cent. Annual net profit rose 71.8 per cent to Rupees 28.8 crore from Rupees 16.8 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit before tax increased to Rupees 38.7 crore from Rupees 22.7 crore. The company completed its SME IPO during FY26, with shares listed on the BSE SME platform on September 5, 2025.

IPO Listing Strengthens Balance Sheet

Following the public issue, the company’s paid-up equity share capital increased to Rupees 23.2 crore from Rupees 16.3 crore a year ago. Total assets expanded to Rupees 269.6 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 127.1 crore in the previous year, supported by higher trade receivables, inventories, and non-current assets.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s audited financial filings and is not investment advice.