IRCON International Reports 7% Decline In Q4 FY26 Revenue, Net Profit Falls 9%

IRCON International reported a 7 percent decline in consolidated revenue to Rs 3,189.0 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: IRCON International Ltd reported a decline in consolidated earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as revenue from operations fell 7 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,189.0 crore from Rs 3,412.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 9 percent to Rs 191.6 crore compared with Rs 210.9 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at Rs 247.8 crore against Rs 263.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company released audited standalone and consolidated results on May 22.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 50 percent from Rs 2,119.0 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose 90 percent from Rs 100.7 crore.

Consolidated expenses increased to Rs 3,063.4 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,095.9 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting higher project execution activity.

Finance costs rose to Rs 97.3 crore from Rs 93.0 crore sequentially, while depreciation expenses stood at Rs 44.0 crore.

Tax expenses during the quarter were lower due to deferred tax adjustments, helping improve profitability on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

What Drove The Numbers?

Domestic operations remained the company’s largest business contributor, generating Rs 3,008.3 crore in quarterly revenue, while international operations contributed Rs 180.6 crore.

Domestic segment profit stood at Rs 267.6 crore, while international operations reported segment profit of Rs 77.3 crore.

Earnings per share for the quarter came in at Rs 2.04 on both a basic and diluted basis, compared with Rs 1.07 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 2.24 in Q4 FY25.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.70 per equity share for FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations declined 16 percent to Rs 9,071.1 crore from Rs 10,759.6 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 18 percent to Rs 595.5 crore from Rs 727.4 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax declined to Rs 766.5 crore from Rs 939.0 crore.

The company’s consolidated net worth rose to Rs 6,450.5 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 6,080.7 crore a year earlier. IRCON said the auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.