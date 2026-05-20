IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 38% Net Profit Growth To ₹296.3 Crore In Q4

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported 3.0 percent sequential growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 1,927 crore, while net profit rose 38 percent year-on-year to Rupees 296.3 crore. |

Mumbai: IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited reported higher profitability in the fourth quarter of FY26 despite a decline in revenue from the year-ago period. On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations stood at Rupees 1,927 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 2,149 crore in Q4 FY25, a decline of 10 percent. Net profit, however, rose 38percent year-on-year to Rupees 296.3 crore from Rupees 214.7 crore. Total income for the quarter came in at Rupees 1,977 crore against Rupees 2,218 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, revenue from operations increased 3.0 percent from Rupees 1,871 crore, while net profit rose 41percent from Rupees 210.8 crore. Profit before tax grew to Rupees 405.6 crore from Rupees 295.0 crore in the previous quarter. Finance costs declined to Rupees 405.8 crore from Rupees 436.4 crore sequentially, while road work and site expenses increased to Rupees 533.6 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rupees 1,571 crore against Rupees 1,575 crore in Q3 FY26. The company did not report any exceptional items in Q4 FY26, compared with an exceptional charge of Rupees 42.7 crore in Q3 FY26 linked to labour code implementation.

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What Drove The Numbers

IRB said gains from InvIT and related assets continued to support earnings during the quarter. Revenue from the BOT/TOT projects segment rose to Rupees 711.8 crore from Rupees 641.1 crore a year earlier, while InvIT and related assets revenue increased to Rupees 400.6 crore from Rupees 306.6 crore.

Construction segment revenue declined to Rupees 812.0 crore from Rupees 1,198 crore in Q4 FY25. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rupees 0.25 compared with Rupees 0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The company also declared a fourth interim dividend of Re 0.05 per equity share for FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose marginally to Rupees 7,648 crore from Rupees 7,613 crore in FY25. Net profit declined sharply to Rupees 850.4 crore from Rupees 6,481 crore in FY25 due to the absence of a large exceptional gain booked in the previous year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 1,248 crore for FY26. During the year, the company redeemed listed non-convertible debentures and completed the sale of VM7 Expressway Private Limited to IRB InvIT Fund. The board also approved a 1:1 bonus issue during FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.