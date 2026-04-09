IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 21% Toll Revenue Growth In March 2026 Driven By New Assets

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd reported toll revenue of Rs.7,835 million in March. |

Mumbai: India’s largest toll road operator is seeing a sharp pickup in collections, with March numbers reinforcing a steady recovery trend supported by asset additions and tariff revisions.

Growth crosses key mark

IRB’s March toll collections rose to Rs.7,835 million from Rs.6,489 million a year ago, translating into a 21 percent increase. This jump highlights improved traffic flows across key corridors and the impact of recently added toll-generating assets.

The company’s monthly performance aligns with its broader growth trajectory, indicating sustained demand across its highway network.

Portfolio drives gains

Among top contributors, IRB MP Expressway led with Rs.1,651 million, followed by IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway at Rs.810 million and IRB Golconda Expressway at Rs.801 million.

Newer assets also played a role, with IRB Harihara Corridors contributing Rs.536 million after commencing tolling from January 23, 2026. Meanwhile, assets acquired in November 2025, including Kaithal and Kishangarh Gulabpura tollways, continued to strengthen overall collections.

Expansion fuels momentum

Deputy CEO Amitabh Murarka indicated that the growth was supported by recently commissioned assets, including a TOT project in Odisha. He added that upcoming projects like the Ganga Expressway are expected to further accelerate revenue growth.

He also pointed to tariff revisions across existing assets as an additional lever supporting near-term performance.

Strong annual positioning

For FY26, IRB Group reported total toll revenue of Rs.8,323 crore, accounting for around 10 percent of India’s total toll collections of Rs.82,900 crore.

This reinforces the group’s dominant position in the sector, backed by a diversified portfolio of operational highways and continued expansion through new concessions.

IRB’s latest performance underscores its ability to scale revenue through a mix of asset additions, operational efficiency, and favorable traffic trends, positioning it for continued growth into FY27.

Disclaimer: Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Performance depends on market conditions, approvals, and execution. No obligation to update statements.