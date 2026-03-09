Adani Enterprises Incorporates CORR Tollways With ₹10,00,000 Capital To Manage Chennai Outer Ring Road Operations

Adani Enterprises Limited has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named CORR Tollways Limited on March 9, 2026. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises has expanded its infrastructure portfolio with the creation of a new subsidiary aimed at managing toll operations and maintenance for a major road project in Tamil Nadu.

The company confirmed that it has incorporated CORR Tollways Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary in India. The confirmation of incorporation was received on March 9, 2026, at 12:49 PM. The subsidiary will operate in the road infrastructure sector and will be fully owned by Adani Enterprises, which holds one hundred percent of the shareholding in the entity.

CORR Tollways Limited has been established to undertake tolling, operations, and maintenance of the Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR). The scope covers Phase I from Vandalur to Nemilichery and Phase II from Nemilichery to Minjur in TPP Road. The project will also include the management of associated infrastructure and facilities as permitted under concession, license, or authorization granted by the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority.

The newly incorporated company has an authorized and paid-up capital of Rs. 10,00,000 divided into 100,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each. All the shares have been subscribed at face value through cash consideration, giving Adani Enterprises complete ownership and control over the subsidiary.

The creation of CORR Tollways Limited reflects Adani Enterprises’ continued expansion in infrastructure-related projects. By establishing a dedicated entity for the toll road project, the company aims to manage operations and infrastructure responsibilities under the concession framework. The company disclosed the incorporation through a regulatory filing with stock exchanges in compliance with SEBI listing regulations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information contained in the regulatory filing issued by Adani Enterprises Limited dated March 9, 2026. The content has been prepared using only the details provided in the document and does not include external sources or independent verification beyond the disclosed material.