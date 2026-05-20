ECS Biztech Reports 24.4% Revenue Decline, Profit Before Tax Declines ₹0.2 Crore In Q4

ECS Biztech’s standalone Q4 FY26 total revenue fell 24.4 percent YoY to Rupees 0.3 crore, while net loss narrowed 2.2 percent to Rupees 0.1 crore. |

Mumbai: ECS Biztech Limited reported audited standalone total revenue of Rupees 0.3 crore in Q4 FY26, down 24.4 percent from Rupees 0.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 24.9 percent year-on-year. The company posted a net loss of Rupees 0.1 crore, compared with a net loss of Rupees 0.1 crore a year earlier, with the loss narrowing 2.2 percent. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 0.04 crore, down 29.9 percent from Rupees 0.06 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, total revenue fell 24.9 percent from Rupees 0.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 25.5 percent. PAT turned negative from a profit of Rupees 0.04 crore in Q3 FY26 to a loss of Rupees 0.1 crore in Q4 FY26. Total expenses fell 23.7 percent year-on-year to Rupees 0.3 crore from Rupees 0.4 crore. Other expenses stood at Rupees 0.2 crore, while employee benefit expenses were Rupees 0.1 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

The company did not provide detailed business drivers for the quarter. It stated that it has only one reportable segment, IT consulting and software, so separate segment disclosures were not applicable. The quarter included a deferred tax credit of Rupees 0.2 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rupees 0.05, compared with Rupees 0.06 in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 0.02 in Q3 FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, total revenue fell 33.5 percent to Rupees 1.9 crore from Rupees 2.9 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations declined to Rupees 1.9 crore from Rupees 2.9 crore. PAT rose to Rupees 0.03 crore from Rupees 0.02 crore, while profit before tax declined to Rupees 0.2 crore from Rupees 0.2 crore. Full-year total expenses fell to Rupees 1.8 crore from Rupees 2.7 crore. The auditor issued an unmodified opinion on the standalone financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.