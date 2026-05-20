Share India Securities Reports 73.7% Revenue Growth At ₹415.9 Crore In Q4

Share India Securities reported consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue of Rupees 415.9 crore, up 73.7 percent YoY, while net profit rose 211.3 percent to Rupees 58.0 crore. |

Mumbai: Share India Securities Limited reported audited consolidated revenue of Rupees 415.9 crore in Q4 FY26, up 73.7 percent year-on-year. Net profit rose 211.3 percent to Rupees 58.0 crore, while EBITDA increased 123.2 percent to Rupees 116.9 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 28.1 percent for the quarter. The company announced its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The press release does not disclose Q3 FY26 numbers or Q4 FY25 rupee figures, so quarter-on-quarter movement and exact prior-year amounts cannot be calculated from the filing. On a reported year-on-year basis, Q4 revenue, EBITDA, and net profit all increased. Basic EPS for the quarter stood at Rupees 2.61. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.50 per share on equity shares with a face value of Rupees 2.

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What Drove The Numbers

Share India said Q4 performance was supported by focused execution, business diversification, and investments in growth initiatives. In broking, the company serviced 47,253 clients during the quarter, while average daily turnover stood at Rupees 10,900 crore. Its institutional client base grew to 186. In the NBFC business, the loan book stood at Rupees 265.3 crore, with quarterly disbursements of Rupees 99.5 crore. The mutual fund business reported assets under administration of Rupees 211.9 crore and 17,048 customers.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue stood at Rupees 1,470 crore, up 1.5 percent year-on-year. EBITDA increased 10.3 percent to Rupees 570.4 crore, while net profit declined 1.1percent to Rupees 324.4 crore. Full-year EBITDA margin was 38.8 percent, and basic EPS stood at Rupees 14.79. During the year, Share India incorporated Share India Cred Capital Private Limited and Share India Wealth Multiplier Solutions Private Limited to expand fixed-income, investment product distribution, Category III AIF, and portfolio management services.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.