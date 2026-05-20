Amagi Media Labs Reports 28.5% Revenue Growth In Q4

Amagi Media Labs’ consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue rose 28.5 percent YoY to Rupees 397.0 crore, while PAT turned to Rupees 34.3 crore from a Rupees 10.6 crore loss. |

Mumbai: Amagi Media Labs Limited reported audited consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 397.0 crore in Q4 FY26, up 28.5 percent from Rupees 308.9 crore in Q4 FY25. The company posted a profit after tax of Rupees 34.3 crore, compared with a loss of Rupees 10.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 40.5 crore from Rupees 0.6 crore. The results cover the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations fell 1.7 percent from Rupees 403.8 crore in Q3 FY26. PAT, however, increased 10.7 percent from Rupees 30.9 crore, while PBT rose 15.6 percent from Rupees 35.1 crore. Total income stood at Rupees 421.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 415.0 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 328.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses rose 16.1 percent year-on-year to Rupees 380.7 crore, mainly due to higher employee benefit expenses and other expenses.

What Drove The Numbers

The filing does not give detailed business drivers for the quarterly performance. Amagi said it is engaged in providing media technologies and related services, which is its single reportable segment. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 187.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 176.1 crore a year earlier. Other expenses rose to Rupees 185.2 crore from Rupees 145.5 crore. Basic and diluted EPS stood at Rupees 1.54 each for the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 29.5 percent to Rupees 1,506 crore from Rupees 1,163 crore in FY25. PAT stood at Rupees 71.7 crore, compared with a loss of Rupees 68.7 crore in FY25. PBT was Rupees 87.3 crore against a loss of Rupees 51.5 crore last year. During the year, Amagi completed its IPO of 4.95 crore equity shares, including a fresh issue of Rupees 816 crore and an offer for sale of Rupees 972.6 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.