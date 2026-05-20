PI Industries Reports 12% Revenue Decline, Net Profit Down 39% In Q4

PI Industries’ consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue declined 12 percent YoY to Rupees 1,565 crore, while net profit fell 39 percent to Rupees 200.2 crore. |

Mumbai: PI Industries Limited reported audited consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,565 crore in Q4 FY26, down 12 percent from Rupees 1,787 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit fell 39 percent year-on-year to Rupees 200.2 crore from Rupees 330.5 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue rose from Rupees 1,376 crore in Q3 FY26, but profit declined from Rupees 311.3 crore. The company’s March quarter figures are balancing figures between audited full-year numbers and year-to-date results.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income stood at Rupees 1,641 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 1,442 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 1,861 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased 13 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rupees 1,339 crore, but were lower by 6.4 percent year-on-year. Profit before tax fell to Rupees 300.5 crore from Rupees 432.2 crore a year earlier. The quarter included an exceptional loss of Rupees 2.0 crore, against an exceptional gain of Rupees 105.1 crore in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers

The consolidated segment data showed pressure in the agrochemicals business. Agro chemicals revenue declined to Rupees 1,461 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,703 crore in Q4 FY25. Pharma revenue rose to Rupees 104.8 crore from Rupees 85.0 crore. The pharma segment still reported a loss before tax of Rupees 48.6 crore, though this narrowed from Rupees 82.1 crore a year earlier. Basic and diluted earnings per share were Rupees 13.20 each for the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, PI Industries reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 6,714 crore, down 16 percent from Rupees 7,978 crore in FY25. Net profit declined 20 percent to Rupees 1,321 crore from Rupees 1,660 crore. Full-year profit before tax stood at Rupees 1,696 crore, compared with Rupees 2,142 crore last year. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 10 per share, taking the total dividend for the year to Rupees 16 per share.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.