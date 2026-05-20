Healthcare Global Enterprises Reports 11% Revenue Growth In Q4, Adjusted PAT Up 363%

Healthcare Global Enterprises’ consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue rose 11 percent year-on-year to Rupees 652.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 652.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 11 percent from Rupees 585.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Adjusted profit after tax rose 363 percent to Rupees 34.1 crore from Rupees 7.4 crore a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17 percent to Rupees 125.2 crore from Rupees 107 crore. The company announced its annual standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The investor release does not disclose Q3 FY26 numbers, so quarter-on-quarter growth cannot be calculated from the filing. On a year-on-year basis, Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 19.2 percent from 18.3 percent, an improvement of 91 basis points. The company said the margin improvement reflected higher throughput, better capacity utilisation, and disciplined cost management. Adjusted PAT was normalised for non-controlling interest and one-time exceptional items linked to the new Labour Code impact and goodwill impairment.

What Drove The Numbers

HCG said its Q4 and full-year performance reflected execution across its network and demand for cancer care across medical, radiation, and surgical treatment areas. The company said its cancer-focused platform is supported by clinical capabilities, tumour-board-led decision-making and patient care. The investor release also said HCG operates through a network of 25 hospitals across India and Africa. Adjusted EBITDA growth in Q4 showed continued improvement in operating performance.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 15 percent to Rupees 2,545 crore from Rupees 2,223 crore in FY25. Adjusted EBITDA grew 19percent to Rupees 471.1 crore from Rupees 396.3 crore, while adjusted PAT increased 25percent to Rupees 55.7 crore from Rupees 44.4 crore.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 18.5 percent, compared with 17.8 percent in FY25. During the year, HCG completed a Rupees 425 crore rights issue to strengthen its financial position and support expansion, infrastructure upgrades, and technology investments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.