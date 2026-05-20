BLS International Reports 17.6% Revenue Growth In Q4, PAT Up 28.7%

BLS International’s consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue rose 17.6 percent year-on-year to Rupees 814.6 crore, while PAT grew 28.7 percent to Rupees 186.9 crore. |

Mumbai: BLS International Services Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 814.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up 17.6 percent from Rupees 692.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax rose 28.7 percent to Rupees 186.9 crore from Rupees 145.2 crore a year earlier. EBITDA increased 17.1percent to Rupees 203.9 crore, while profit before tax grew 22.1 percent to Rupees 203.6 crore. The company announced audited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The press release does not disclose Q3 FY26 numbers, so quarter-on-quarter growth cannot be calculated from the filing. On a year-on-year basis, Q4 EBITDA margin was 25.0 percent, compared with 25.1 percent in Q4 FY25. PAT margin improved to 22.9 percent from 21.0 percent. The company said Q4 revenue growth was driven by steady growth across the Visa, Consular, and Digital Services businesses. It also cited cost optimisation and benefits from the self-managed centre model.

What Drove The Numbers

The Visa and Consular business reported Q4 FY26 revenue of Rupees 471.7 crore, up 7.0 percent from Rupees 440.8 crore. Its EBITDA rose 19.0 percent to Rupees 179.5 crore, and margin improved to 38.1 percent from 34.2 percent. Visa applications increased 9.8 percent to 10.8 lakh from 9.8 lakh. Net revenue per application rose 9.4 percent to Rupees 3,444. Digital Business revenue grew 36.0 percent to Rupees 342.8 crore, supported by business correspondent and loan distribution growth.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue rose 36.7 percent to Rupees 2,998 crore from Rupees 2,193 crore in FY25. EBITDA increased 30.1 percent to Rupees 818.9 crore, while PAT grew 34.1percent to Rupees 723.8 crore. Visa and Consular revenue rose 11.3 percent to Rupees 1,840 crore, while Digital Business revenue increased 114.4 percent to Rupees 1,158 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.5 per share, in addition to the interim dividend of Rupees 2.0 already paid.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.