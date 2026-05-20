KSE Reports 4.7% Revenue Growth In Q4, PAT Falls 111%

KSE Limited’s Q4 FY26 revenue rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to Rupees 409.2 crore, but PAT fell 111 percent to a loss of Rupees 3.7 crore. |

Mumbai: KSE Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 409.2 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.7percent from Rupees 391.8 crore in Q4 FY25. However, the company posted a net loss of Rupees 3.7 crore, compared with a profit of Rupees 34.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax also turned negative at Rupees 4.7 crore, against Rupees 47.1 crore a year earlier. The results are audited standalone numbers for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue fell 4.4percent from Rupees 427.9 crore in Q3 FY26. PAT declined from Rupees 16.3 crore in Q3 FY26 to a loss in Q4. Total expenses rose 20percent year-on-year to Rupees 417.2 crore from Rupees 348.3 crore. Cost of materials consumed increased to Rupees 337 crore from Rupees 274.6 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 19.5 crore from Rupees 17.7 crore. Current tax showed a credit of Rupees 2 crore in Q4 FY26, while deferred tax expense stood at Rupees 1.2 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

The animal feed division remained the largest business, with segment revenue of Rupees 340.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rupees 314.3 crore a year earlier. Oil cake processing revenue fell to Rupees 91.9 crore from Rupees 113.3 crore, while dairy revenue rose to Rupees 16 crore from Rupees 14.1 crore. Segment results weakened during the quarter. Oil cake processing posted a loss of Rupees 5.9 crore, and dairy posted a loss of Rupees 2.4 crore. Basic and diluted EPS stood at Rupees 1.167.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 1.9 percent to Rupees 1,680 crore from Rupees 1,650 crore in FY25. PAT declined 8.0 percent to Rupees 84 crore from Rupees 91.3 crore. Full-year PBT stood at Rupees 114.1 crore, compared with Rupees 122.7 crore. The board proposed a final dividend of Rupees 7.50 per equity share, amounting to Rupees 24 crore, subject to shareholder approval. The company also reported a stock split from Rupees 10 face value to Rupees 1 during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.