KDDL Reports 37% Revenue Growth In Q4, PAT Up 9.4%

KDDL Limited’s consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue rose 37 percent year-on-year to Rupees 575 crore, while PAT grew 9.4 percent to Rupees 34.5 crore. |

Mumbai: KDDL Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 575 crore in Q4 FY26, up 37percent from Rupees 419.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax rose 9.4 percent to Rupees 34.5 crore from Rupees 31.6 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 50.4 crore, compared with Rupees 44 crore in the same quarter last year. The audited results cover the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue fell 3.6 percent from Rupees 596.7 crore in Q3 FY26. PAT declined 9.8 percent from Rupees 38.3 crore, while PBT fell 7.3 percent from Rupees 54.4 crore. Total expenses increased year-on-year to Rupees 534.1 crore from Rupees 387.1 crore. Purchases of stock-in-trade rose to Rupees 297.1 crore from Rupees 212.4 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 74.4 crore from Rupees 52.4 crore, and finance costs rose to Rupees 11.5 crore from Rupees 8.1 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

The watches, accessories, and other luxury items segment remained the biggest revenue contributor, with Q4 revenue of Rupees 419.2 crore, up from Rupees 313.4 crore a year earlier. Precision and watch components revenue rose to Rupees 150 crore from Rupees 101 crore. Segment profit before tax and finance cost from precision and watch components increased to Rupees 34.6 crore from Rupees 17.5 crore. The luxury items segment profit declined to Rupees 23.7 crore from Rupees 29.9 crore. Basic and diluted EPS stood at Rupees 20.58.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 31percent to Rupees 2,153 crore from Rupees 1,648 crore in FY25. PAT declined 5.0percent to Rupees 135.2 crore from Rupees 142.3 crore. Profit attributable to owners of the company fell to Rupees 88.1 crore from Rupees 94.6 crore. Full-year EPS stood at Rupees 71.63. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 8 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.