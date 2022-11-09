BEL wins ‘Urban Infra Business Award 2022’ for contributions to Metro and Rail transformation in India

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has been conferred the ‘Urban Infra Business Award 2022’ in recognition of its contributions, in line with the Government’s ‘Make in India initiative’, for the transformation of Metro and Rail commutation in India. BEL has been developing indigenous technologies for the implementation of Intelligent Transportation System in Metro and trains.

Manoj Jain, Director (R&D), BEL, and Anoop Kumar Rai, Chief Scientist (Central Research Laboratory-Ghaziabad), BEL, received the award, instituted by Urban Infra Communication Private Limited, from M C Chauhan, former General Manager, Metro Rail, Kolkata, today at New Delhi.

BEL has since the last few years been a part of various Metro and Railway projects in India. It has, in collaboration with the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), completed the Real Time Information System (RTIS), which provides real-time train information to the Indian Railways, thereby increasing its operational efficiency, in addition to enhancing passenger safety. BEL has also automated various functionalities related to arrival and departure of trains.

In order to complete the various indigenous programmes in rail and metro commutation, an Intelligent Transportation Lab has been established as a reference set-up at BEL’s Central Research Laboratory-Ghaziabad with specialised Safety Integrity Level 4 compliant hardware.

Under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives of the Government, BEL along with Delhi Metro has completed various programmes such as Indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System (iATS), Super Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Super SCADA) and Rolling Stock Driver Training System (RSDTS). BEL has also proactively taken up development work for Traction SCADA.

For the Indian Railways, BEL has signed an MoU with the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for developing technology solutions such as Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), Centralised Intelligent Kavach Monitoring System (CIKMS), and Augmented Reality (AR) / Virtual Reality (VR) based Simulator.

BEL has signed an MoU with DMRC for the development of indigenous Communication Based Train Control (i-CBTC) System.