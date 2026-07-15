Oriental Hotels Reports 30% Jump In Q1 Profit To ₹11.35 Crore On 3.6% Revenue Growth

Mumbai: Oriental Hotels Limited announced on Tuesday its standalone net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 increased by 30 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹11.35 crore. In comparison, the company had posted a profit of ₹8.71 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹110.81 crore, marking a 3.6 per cent increase from ₹106.95 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total Income

The company's total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹114.41 crore, up from ₹107.24 crore in Q1 FY26.

Quarterly Expenses

Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹99.37 crore, compared to ₹93.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. This represents a 5.7 per cent increase in expenses year-on-year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.