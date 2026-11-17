Nifty Bank hit a record 62,324 on November 17, taking its November gain to 12.6 percent. |

Mumbai: The Nifty Bank index hit a record intraday high of 62,324 on Tuesday, November 17, as a broad rally in banking shares lifted it past the 62,000 mark. The index eclipsed its previous peak of 61,764, set on February 3, by 560 points.

The milestone capped a sharp turnaround for the index, which had fallen to 49,954 on April 2. That decline took it nearly 20 percent below its February peak. Tuesday’s record put the index nearly 25 percent above its April low.

All 14 Stocks Rise In November

Nifty Bank has gained 12.6 percent so far in November, putting it on course for its strongest month since February 2021, when it rose 14 percent. All 14 constituents have advanced this month, with 11 posting double-digit gains.

Punjab National Bank led the pack with a 20 percent rise. Yes Bank and HDFC Bank each gained 18 percent, while State Bank of India rose 14 percent and Canara Bank added 13 percent.

Federal Bank gained 7.5 percent despite ranking last among the index constituents for the month. The gains across the entire index show how widely the November rally spread across public and private sector lenders.

Gains Build From April Lows

The recovery from April has also extended across all 14 constituents, with 11 delivering double-digit returns over that period. PNB, Federal Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank each gained more than 40 percent, while IDFC First Bank and ICICI Bank rose between 30 percent and 40 percent.

Union Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank gained between 11 percent and 25 percent from their April levels.

November Rally Narrows Yearly Losses

The latest advance helped HDFC Bank and Yes Bank trim their year-to-date losses to 18 percent and 16 percent, respectively. Canara Bank also pared its decline for 2026 to 13 percent.

Among the large lenders, ICICI Bank was up 18 percent for the year, while Kotak Mahindra Bank had gained 12 percent. Federal Bank’s performance also varied sharply by timeframe. It was the weakest performer in November, even as it remained among the strongest since April, with a gain of more than 40 percent over that longer stretch.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!