Trent Shares Surge Nearly 7% After Q2 Profit Jumps 25%, Market Valuation Reaches ₹1.62 Lakh Crore

Trent shares surged nearly 7 percent to Rs 3,060 after Q2 profit rose 25 percent to Rs 468 crore. |

Mumbai: Shares of Tata Group-owned retail company Trent Ltd surged nearly 7 percent on Friday, October 30, after the company reported a 25 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3,060 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a gain of approximately 6.93 percent from its previous closing price of Rs 2,861.70.

Shares Rally

Trent shares opened at Rs 3,018 and climbed to an intraday high of Rs 3,060, while the day's lowest level stood at Rs 2,980.

At 12:11 pm IST, the stock was trading at Rs 3,039, up Rs 177.30 or 6.20 percent from its previous close.

The company's market capitalisation stood at approximately Rs 1.62 lakh crore, reflecting strong investor interest following its quarterly earnings announcement.

The stock's 52-week high stood at Rs 3,399.70, while its 52-week low was Rs 2,183.66.

Profit Growth

Trent reported a 25 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 468 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 22 percent to Rs 5,873 crore, supported by business growth and improved operating performance.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 37 percent to Rs 785 crore, indicating stronger operating profitability despite inflationary pressures.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, Trent reported consolidated revenue of Rs 11,628 crore, representing a 20 percent increase compared with the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated net profit climbed 24 percent to Rs 986 crore, while operating EBITDA increased 35 percent to Rs 1,633 crore.

The figures showed that the company's operating earnings continued to grow faster than revenue.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, Trent recorded a 23 percent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,788 crore during the September quarter.

Read Also Trent Shares Fall 11% After Q1 Revenue Growth Misses Market Expectations

Standalone operating EBITDA surged 37 percent to Rs 791 crore, while net profit rose 9 percent to Rs 490 crore.

Market Outlook

The company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stood at 89.59, while its dividend yield was 0.13 percent, according to the latest market snapshot.

The sharp rally in Trent shares followed its strong quarterly results, with higher revenue, improved operating earnings and profit growth supporting buying interest.