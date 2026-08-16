Trent Rockets Women Win The Hundred 2026 Final, Crush Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds By 8 Wickets | X

Trent Rockets Women produced a stunning bowling and batting display to win their first-ever The Hundred Women’s title. They defeated Sunrisers Leeds by eight wickets in the final at Lord’s on Sunday.

Trent Rockets made the final look one-sided as they bowled Sunrisers Leeds out for just 91 runs. They then chased down the target in only 54 balls, finishing on 92/2 with 46 balls to spare.

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It was a dominant performance from the Rockets, who had already finished at the top of the league table and earned a direct place in the final. They showed exactly why they were the strongest team in the competition throughout the season.

Sunrisers Leeds Collapse Under Pressure

Sunrisers Leeds were never able to build momentum after being sent in to bat.

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Phoebe Litchfield fell for just 10 off five balls, while Lauren Winfield-Hill was dismissed for a duck. Annabel Sutherland tried to hold the innings together with 25 off 23 balls, but wickets kept falling around her.

Danielle Gibson made 22 from 16 balls, but Sunrisers Leeds eventually collapsed for 91 in 91 balls. It was their lowest total in The Hundred.

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The Rockets' bowlers shared the damage. Kim Garth, Samantha Bates and Charley Phillips took two wickets each, while Georgia Adams also claimed two wickets. Adams also made an impact in the field with a catch and a run-out.

Sophia Dunkley Blasts Rockets To Victory

Chasing 92, Trent Rockets wasted no time.

Sophia Dunkley came out attacking and smashed 41 runs from just 23 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes. Beth Mooney supported her brilliantly with an unbeaten 31 off 21 balls.

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The pair put on 69 runs from only 40 balls and took the game away from Sunrisers Leeds very quickly.

Dunkley eventually fell just nine runs short of her half-century, but the damage had already been done. Nat Sciver-Brunt was dismissed for four, before Ashleigh Gardner joined Mooney to finish the chase.

Gardner remained unbeaten on nine as Trent Rockets reached 92/2 in 54 balls and sealed an emphatic eight-wicket victory.

Rockets Complete A Dream Campaign

The victory gave Trent Rockets their maiden Women's Hundred title after a superb campaign. They lost only once during the league stage and went straight into the final after finishing top of the table.

For Sunrisers Leeds, the final ended a memorable run. They had reached the title clash after beating Southern Brave in the eliminator, but they had no answer to the Rockets' attack at Lord's.

In the end, Trent Rockets dominated every major part of the final — 91 all out, 92/2 in just 54 balls and an eight-wicket win with 46 balls remaining.

The Rockets are The Hundred Women’s champions, and they did it in style.