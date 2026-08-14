Awkward Scenes! Davina Perrin Stuns With Tennis-Style One-Handed Reverse Scoop In The Hundred Clash Against MI London | VIDEO

Davina Perrin Stuns With Tennis-Style One-Handed Reverse Scoop In The Hundred Clash Against MI London | X

Birmingham Phoenix Women's batter Davina Perrin stunned fans by playing an awkward shot during the The Hundred clash against MI London on Thursday. Perrin played an unbelievable shot which similar to the shots played by tennis players while holding the racket in one hand. The video of the shot is being widely shared on social media and the fans are praising the England youngster for her remarkable improvisation.

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Davina Parris played a stunning one-handed reverse scoop against Nicola Carey in the second over which was the seventh ball of the game. She managed to send the ball to the boundary and get four runs on the innovative shot. The Hundred shared the video on its official social media account with the caption, "When two hands is too easy Davina Perrin's one-handed scoop shot is your @wholeearthfoods Play of the Day."

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She played the shot during the women's match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Birmingham Phoenix were chasing MI London's 120/6 and went on to win by five wickets. They reached 121/5 with eight balls remaining. Ellyse Perry led the chase with an unbeaten 62 off just 39 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

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Perrin failed to contribute to the match with the bat in the game as she managed to score only eight runs from six balls. However, her unusual shot became the highlight of the match and the fans loved the improvisation at the last moment.

Perrin is a right-handed batter and a right-arm leg-spinner from Wolverhampton. She plays for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred and also represents Warwickshire in domestic cricket. She has played for England Under-19 and England A, however, she is yet to make her debut in the senior England team.

The young batter also has a century to her name in the The Hundred which came in 2025 where she hit a century off just 42 balls for Northern Superchargers which is now known as Sunrisers Leeds against London Spirit in the Eliminator. She became the youngest player to score a hundred in the competition.