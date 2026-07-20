Awkward Scenes! Argentina's Cristian Romero 'Snubs' US President Donald Trump's Handshake During FIFA World Cup 2026 Medal Ceremony | Video

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Argentina defender Cristian Romero appeared to snub US President Donald Trump during the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy ceremony after Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, with fans claiming that Romero refused to shake Trump's hand.

The incident reportedly took place during the post-match medal presentation at MetLife Stadium. Trump was on the pitch alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino as players from both teams received their medals after Spain's extra-time victory.

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As Romero approached the presentation area, footage appeared to show the Argentina star avoiding a handshake with Trump. The moment quickly sparked reactions online, with fans debating whether the Tottenham defender deliberately snubbed the US President.

Spain eventually defeated Argentina 1-0 after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute. While the result handed Spain their second World Cup title, Romero's alleged handshake snub became another viral talking point from the dramatic final.