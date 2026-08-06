Trent Ltd Consolidated Net Profit Rises 21.98% To ₹518.07 Crore In Q1 FY27

Trent Limited |

Mumbai: Trent Ltd on Wednesday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹518.07 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 21.98% increase compared with ₹424.70 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹5,754.71 crore, up from ₹4,883.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹5,784.54 crore, compared with ₹4,924.07 crore year-on-year.

Expenses and EPS

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹5,082.96 crore, an increase from ₹4,368.59 crore in Q1 FY26. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were both ₹9.73, up from ₹8.06 in the year-ago quarter.

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Internal Audit Head Change

Varsha Agarwal has been appointed as the new Head of Internal Audit, effective 1 September 2026. She replaces Ratul Neogi, who will retire upon attaining superannuation on 31 August 2026. Agarwal previously headed the Internal Financial Controls (IFC) function and has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounts.

Statutory Auditors Rotation

The company's current statutory auditors, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, will complete their second five-year term and retire after the 75th Annual General Meeting in 2027. The board has recommended the appointment of B S R & Co. LLP as the new statutory auditors for five consecutive years, from the conclusion of the 75th AGM in 2027 until the 80th AGM in 2032.

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Bonus Share Issue

During the quarter, Trent Ltd issued one bonus share for every two shares held. Accordingly, earnings per share for all reporting periods have been adjusted to reflect this bonus issue.

Exceptional Items

The consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026 included exceptional items of ₹26.11 crore. These relate to the incremental impact of consolidating 29 labour legislations into four unified labour codes, which became effective from 21 November 2025.

Operational Highlights

Trent Ltd's main business is the retailing and trading of merchandise. All other operating activities of the group entities are incidental to this primary business, and there are no separate reportable segments, the company said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.