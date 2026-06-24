Noel Tata To Step Down As Trent Chairman After Nearly Three Decades At The Helm

Noel Tata, aged 69, has announced that he will step down as chairman of Trent Ltd, bringing an end to a nearly three-decade-long leadership stint at the Tata Group’s flagship retail company. His exit marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in the company’s expansion story.

Speaking at Trent’s 47th Annual General Meeting on June 23, Tata told shareholders that this would be his final AGM as chairman.

He is set to turn 70 in November, aligning with the Tata Group’s internal governance norms on retirement age.

Noel Tata joined the Trent board in 1998 as a director when his mother, Simone Tata, established the company following the divestment of Lakmé.

He later assumed executive responsibility as the company’s first managing director in June 1999, laying the foundation for Trent’s long-term retail growth strategy.

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As per Tata Group governance policies, executive directors are required to retire at the age of 65, while non-executive directors step down at 70.

His retirement therefore aligns with the group’s established succession framework.

During his tenure as chairman, Trent witnessed substantial expansion and transformation. The company’s revenue reached ₹19,701 crore in FY26, reflecting strong growth in India’s organised retail sector.

Tata highlighted the company’s evolution in its annual report, noting that Trent had grown from a single Westside store into a retail network of over 1,200 stores across India.

He also pointed to the company’s successful diversification strategy, which included the introduction and scaling of new retail formats.

Among the most notable additions were Zudio and Star, which have emerged as key growth drivers and now contribute significantly to the company’s overall business portfolio.

Tata described Trent’s journey as one of steady and sustained evolution, driven by expansion across multiple retail categories and formats.

The company has strengthened its presence in both value and premium retail segments, positioning itself as a major player in India’s fast-growing consumer market.

With his departure, Trent is expected to transition into a new phase of leadership while continuing to build on the growth platforms established under his long-standing chairmanship.