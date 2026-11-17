Good News For Mumbaikars! No More Bargaining For Fares As Western Railway Plans Prepaid Taxi Counters At 6 Stations; Check Details |

Mumbai: Passengers arriving at six major Western Railway stations could soon avoid the familiar ordeal of negotiating taxi fares, with the railway planning to introduce prepaid taxi counters to check overcharging and ensure transparent pricing. The facility is proposed at Mumbai Central Terminus, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Virar and Palghar, where large numbers of long-distance travellers depend on taxis for their onward journeys.

The stations handle major long-distance passenger traffic, with many arriving travellers relying on taxis to reach their destinations. However, passengers often complain of drivers refusing to operate by the meter and demanding arbitrary fares. Those unfamiliar with Mumbai’s routes and prevailing tariffs, particularly women, senior citizens and people travelling with luggage, are among those who face difficulties negotiating fares.

Prepaid Taxi System On Airport Model

A Western Railway official said the proposed facility would work on the lines of the prepaid taxi system at Mumbai airport. “We now plan to address these problems by introducing prepaid taxi services at six major stations, allowing passengers to pay a fixed fare before boarding. These stations handle substantial long-distance passenger traffic, with many arriving passengers depending on taxis to reach their homes, particularly when local transport options are limited or inconvenient,” the official said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Under the proposed arrangement, passengers will approach a counter outside the station and provide their destination. A computerised system will calculate the fare based on the distance and applicable tariff. After making the payment, passengers will receive a receipt and board a taxi from a designated queue. The receipt will also carry details of the mechanism for registering complaints in case of disputes.

Separate Queues For Taxis & Cabs

Separate queues are also proposed for kaali-peeli taxis and app-based cab aggregators to streamline passenger movement and improve access to transport outside station premises.

“Outstation passengers unfamiliar with Mumbai’s routes and fares, along with women and senior citizens travelling with luggage, are particularly vulnerable. This is the reason we decided to introduce a prepaid taxi scheme for which we are in talks with the unions,” another WR official said, according to the report.

Fare Structure & Driver Incentives Key To Success

The proposed system is expected to reduce bargaining over fares and complaints of additional charges for luggage. However, the fare structure and incentives offered to drivers are likely to play a crucial role in determining whether taxi operators participate in the scheme. Under the arrangement being discussed, drivers may receive an additional percentage over the actual fare calculated according to the distance travelled and applicable tariff.

Western Railway will initiate the tendering process and make arrangements for setting up the prepaid booths. “We will initiate the tendering process and arrangements for setting up the booths. The service will be expanded after assessing the success of the first phase. We will also seek assistance from the traffic police and RTO to ensure that taxis operating without valid permits do not enter station premises,” said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, as quoted by HT.

Meanwhile, Central Railway has no immediate plans to introduce a similar facility at its Mumbai suburban stations. It currently operates prepaid taxi services at Nagpur and Pune.

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