MS Dhoni's 18-Year CSK Journey: 5 IPL Titles, Unmatched Leadership And An Emotional Transition Towards A Mentoring Role |

Mumbai: From leading Chennai Super Kings to five Indian Premier League (IPL0 titles to becoming the heartbeat of the franchise, MS Dhoni's extraordinary association with the Yellow Army enters a new chapter as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter moves towards a mentoring role after 18 years.

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Few relationships in Indian cricket have been as enduring, emotional and successful as the one between MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

From the inaugural IPL season in 2008 to 2026, Dhoni has been more than a captain, wicketkeeper or finisher. He has been the identity of a franchise that transformed consistency into an art and loyalty into an extraordinary sporting bond.



As CSK announces Dhoni's transition to the role of Team Mentor, signalling the possible end of his playing career, the moment offers an opportunity to reflect on a remarkable journey that has shaped the IPL itself.

Dhoni's journey began when Chennai secured his services for $1.5 million at the inaugural IPL auction. Already India's World Twenty20-winning captain, he immediately became the face of the franchise, leading CSK to the final in their debut season.

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The breakthrough arrived in 2010 when Chennai defeated Mumbai Indians to claim their maiden IPL crown. A year later, Dhoni's men successfully defended the title, establishing themselves as the tournament's most formidable outfit.



What distinguished Dhoni was his ability to build a team around experience, trust and clearly defined roles. Players such as Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis flourished under his leadership, while his partnership with coach Stephen Fleming became one of the IPL's most successful alliances.



His calmness under pressure earned him the nickname Captain Cool. Whether defending a modest total, setting unconventional fields or promoting himself in the batting order, Dhoni displayed an instinctive understanding of the shortest format.



Yet, the journey was not without setbacks. Chennai's two-year suspension from the IPL in 2016 and 2017 threatened to disrupt the franchise's momentum. Dhoni represented Rising Pune Supergiant during that period, but his emotional connection with Chennai remained intact.



The comeback in 2018 became one of the IPL's great redemption stories. Returning after the suspension, CSK silenced critics who questioned their ageing squad by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.



Two more championships followed in 2021 and 2023, taking Chennai's tally to five IPL titles and placing Dhoni alongside Rohit Sharma among the competition's most successful captains.



The 2023 triumph was particularly memorable. With a knee problem restricting his movement, Dhoni guided Chennai through a dramatic campaign that culminated in a last-ball victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Jadeja struck the winning runs, but the image of Dhoni embracing him became an enduring symbol of the franchise's spirit.



Beyond trophies, Dhoni's greatest contribution was building a cricketing culture. Chennai rarely relied on flamboyance alone. Instead, the franchise valued stability, collective responsibility and the ability to perform when it mattered most.



His bond with supporters transcended performances. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, affectionately known as Chepauk, the deafening chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni" and the sea of yellow jerseys reflected a relationship few sporting icons have enjoyed.



Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling a generational transition. He returned to lead the side temporarily in 2025 after Gaikwad suffered an injury, but fitness concerns increasingly shaped discussions about his future.



The 2026 season passed without Dhoni playing a match because of a calf injury. Nevertheless, his influence remained evident as Chennai prepared for another rebuilding phase.



Whether his next chapter unfolds in the dugout or through another role within the franchise, Dhoni's legacy is secure. He transformed Chennai Super Kings from an IPL entrant into a sporting institution.



For the Yellow Army, the day Dhoni finally walks away from competitive cricket will mark the end of an extraordinary era. But the philosophy he established, built on composure, loyalty and an unwavering belief in his players, will remain Chennai's greatest inheritance.