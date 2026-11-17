Netizens Get Emotional As MS Dhoni Retires From IPL | X

Chennai Super Kings have announced a major development concerning legendary cricketer MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The franchise confirmed that the former India captain will not be retained as a player and will instead take up the role of team mentor, bringing an end to his illustrious playing career in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni will now transition into a new role within the franchise. The development comes after the veteran wicketkeeper-batter missed the previous season due to injury. His decision to hang up his boots marks the end of an era for the Yellow Army, which has witnessed several unforgettable moments under his leadership.

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The announcement triggered an emotional response from cricket fans, particularly CSK supporters, who have grown up watching Dhoni lead the franchise. Social media was flooded with reactions as netizens expressed their disappointment at not seeing their beloved Thala take the field again, while also celebrating his new association with the team.

One fan wrote, "We will miss you Thala." Another commented, "End of an era. Thank you for everything, Mahi." Several others thanked Dhoni for the memories, trophies and unforgettable moments he delivered in the yellow jersey.

Here's how the Netizens reacted to the news

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Dhoni leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in the IPL, having guided CSK to five championship titles and established the franchise as one of the most successful teams in the tournament's history. Although he will no longer be seen behind the stumps or leading the side on the field, his association with Chennai Super Kings will continue as he prepares to mentor the next generation of players.

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