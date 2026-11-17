MS Dhoni Retires From IPL |

Chennai Super Kings have announced that MS Dhoni will not be retained ahead of the IPL 2027 season and will hang up his boots. Dhoni had missed the last season due to injury and will now take up the role of team mentor.

Dhoni retires from IPL, takes over as team mentor

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The IPL is the only tournament that the former India captain has been active in since his last international appearance in 2019. Dhoni however has constantly battled fitness issues and even underwent surgery on his knee.

In fact, he missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to a strain and then a thumb injury. It has been nearly two years since Dhoni last played a cricket match.

Dhoni has an emotional bond with Chepauk and is synonomous with the franchise. He might not be at his best, but the former India captain still adds value to the franchise, its brand and the dressing room

Dhoni has led the Super Kings to five IPL titles, the joint-most by any captain, apart from two Champions League T20 titles, the most by any skipper.

Apart from his prowess as a captain, Dhoni is also one of the greatest batters in the history of the league. He is the second-highest run-scorer for the Super Kings, with 5,314 runs, and the most-capped Chennai Super King with 272 appearances. The innumerable last ball finishes and helicopter shots are a part of CSK and IPL folklore.