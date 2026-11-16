Want To Stay In MS Dhoni's 'Room No. 7'? Here's How Much His Special Suite At ITC Grand Chola Costs | VIDEO

A viral video has offered a glimpse inside MS Dhoni-themed 'Room No. 7' at Chennai's ITC Grand Chola. | Instagram/curatedbyashwin

A hotel stay turned into a memorable experience for an MS Dhoni fan after ITC Grand Chola in Chennai rolled out a special welcome for a guest staying in its cricket-themed 'Room No. 7'. A viral video showcasing the customised suite has caught the attention of cricket fans, offering a glimpse into the luxurious experience inspired by the former India captain.

Club ITC presents the property as the M.S. Dhoni Tribute Room, describing it as a celebration of one of the world's most admired sporting icons. According to the hotel's official website, the room brings together memorabilia, art and storytelling to offer guests a glimpse into Dhoni's journey, defining moments and legacy.

MS Dhoni Fan Gets Special Welcome At ITC Grand Chola

The hotel went a step further to make the guest's arrival special. As the man entered the lobby, female staff members dressed in traditional orange and gold sarees welcomed him with a shower of yellow flower petals.

The staff also presented him with a bouquet of yellow flowers and placed a yellow scarf featuring Dhoni's iconic jersey number 7 around his neck. The guest then made his way to the suite with an 'MSD Room No. 7' keycard.

Outside the room, a plaque signed by Dhoni carried the message, 'An Ode to a World Cricketing Legend by Club ITC'. The guest used his keycard to enter the suite, which was filled with memorabilia celebrating the legendary cricketer.

Signed India And CSK Jerseys, 'Captain Cool' Menu

The suite features framed artwork of Dhoni above the bed, a massive ceiling mural, cushions carrying the number 7 and framed, autographed Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jerseys.

The experience also includes a specially curated 'Captain Cool Menu'. The video shows a 'Thala Special Thali' featuring dishes such as Sunehri Paneer Tikka, Dal Bukhara and Saffron Phirni. A butler also arrives with a specially prepared yellow drink labelled 'Captain Cool'.

The experience comes with exclusive privileges, including daily breakfast, dedicated floor butler service and exclusive Luxury Hours between 6 PM and 8 PM, according to ITC Hotels.

How Much Does MS Dhoni's Tribute Room Cost?

The M.S. Dhoni Tribute Room is exclusively available to Club ITC members and can be booked through the ITC Hotels website and mobile application. As checked by this website, the price ranges anywhere from ₹ 18,000 excluding taxes and fees. The final tariff depends on the booking dates and availability. The hotel also allows a maximum stay of two nights per reservation.