Sachin Tendulkar's First Cricket Bat Is Still With Him After 49 Years! Master Blaster Recreates Iconic Childhood Photo 37 Years After Debut

Sachin Tendulkar's First Cricket Bat Is Still With Him After 49 Years | Image Credts: X/SachinTendulkar

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Saturday. The Master Blaster celebrated 37 years since his international debut by recreating one of his most famous childhood photographs. What made the moment special was that he posed with the same cricket bat that he first held as a young boy.

Sachin Tendulkar Recreates Iconic Childhood Photo

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One of the most popular photographs of Tendulkar from his childhood shows him with long hair and a cricket bat in his hands. The picture captures the early days of a boy who would go on to become one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport.

Now, at the age of 53, Tendulkar has recreated the iconic photograph, bringing back memories of his early cricketing days. He also revealed that his first-ever cricket bat has remained with him for 49 years.

"Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!" Sachin wrote in a post on his social media platforms.

November 15, 1989, remains a special date in Indian cricket history as Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi. He was just 16 years and 205 days old when he first represented India, becoming the youngest Indian to play international cricket at the time.

His record stood for several years before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke it by making his T20I debut in England earlier this year at the age of 15 years and 99 days.