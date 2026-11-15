'Tum Baccho Ko Hara Nahi...': Asaduddin Owaisi's Dig At Pakistan After India's Last-Ball U19 Asia Cup Win Goes Viral | VIDEO

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Pakistan after India defeated their arch-rivals in a thrilling Under-19 Asia Cup final. Speaking at an election rally in Meerut, Owaisi congratulated the young Indian cricketers for their victory. His remarks drew loud applause from the audience.

Owaisi's 'Tum Baccho Ko Hara Nahi' Remark

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Addressing the crowd, Owaisi praised the Indian youngsters for defeating Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday.

"India ne aaj Pakistan ko hara diya. Apne bachchon ne Under-19 Asia Cup mein unko hara diya, unko mubarakbaad. Tum bachchon ko hara nahi sak rahe ho..."Owaisi said in a viral video.

The AIMIM chief's comments were met with applause from the people present at the rally. He also made a reference to India's senior cricket team while taking a swipe at Pakistan. A video of his speech has also attracted attention on social media.

Owaisi's remarks came after India defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final of the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup. Chasing a target of 338 runs, India were in trouble after losing eight wickets for 252 runs. However, the lower order stepped up to pull off a memorable victory.

Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva played crucial knocks to keep India's hopes alive. The duo added 57 runs for the ninth wicket, bringing the required target within reach. Chauhan scored 47 off 32 balls, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries.

India needed three runs from the final delivery to win the match. Ulva struck a boundary to seal the victory and take India to 339/9. With the win, India lifted their ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title and denied Pakistan a successful title defence.