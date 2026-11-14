Mohit Ulva Fast-Tracked Into Saurashtra's SMAT Squad After U19 Asia Cup Heroics; IPL 2027 Auction In Focus

Mohit Ulva has received a major reward for his brilliant performance in the 2026 U19 Asia Cup final. Following his heroics against Pakistan in Oman on Saturday, the young batter has been fast-tracked into Saurashtra's senior men's team setup.

As per Cricbuzz, the Saurashtra Cricket Association has decided to include him in its squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Mohit Ulva Shines in U19 Asia Cup Final

Ulva played a match-winning knock in India's thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final. With India needing three runs off the last ball, he smashed Ahmed Hussain's delivery for a boundary to seal the title. He remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes.

His fearless batting under pressure helped India chase down Pakistan's massive target of 338 runs. India finished at 339/9 to lift the U19 Asia Cup trophy in dramatic fashion. The last-ball finish made Ulva one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.

The inclusion in Saurashtra's SMAT squad could prove to be an important step in Ulva's career. The domestic T20 tournament is scheduled ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, giving the youngster an opportunity to showcase his batting skills on a bigger stage.

SMAT has often provided emerging cricketers with a platform to make their mark in the shortest format. Ulva will now have an opportunity to test himself against experienced domestic players.