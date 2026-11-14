IND Vs PAK U19 Final: Who Is Mohit Ulva? The Number 10 Batter Who Snatched Victory From Pakistan

Who Is Mohit Ulva? The Number 10 Batter Who Snatched Victory From Pakistan |

Mohit Ulva has become the talk of Indian cricket after delivering a sensational performance in the Under-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. The young Indian batter scored an unbeaten 49 runs off just 26 balls, playing a key role in India's thrilling victory. His fearless batting under pressure helped India lift the U19 Asia Cup trophy.

Mohit Ulva's Asia Cup final heroics

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India needed 86 runs from 52 deliveries when Mohit Ulva, batting at No.10 joined Manal Chauhan in the middle. Chauhan took the charge before Mohit stunned the Pakistan attack with a few shots of his own.

India's hopes were dented after Manal was dismissed for 47 with India still needing 29 with only 1 wicket in hand. However, C Venkata held his own and Mohit starred to take India over the finish line. Needing 3 off the final ball, Ulva smashed it over the covers to power India to the title.

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Who is Mohit Ulva?

Ulva is a right arm fast bowler who hails from Gujarat. He trained under coach Mahendrasinh Chauhan, who has also coached Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. According to reports, Mohit initially started as an off-spinner but later developed into a right-arm medium-fast bowler on his coach's advice.

He impressed during India's Under-19 series against Australia in September 2026. Ulva took three wickets for 37 runs in the first innings of the first Youth Test and also scored 92 highlighting his ability with the bat.

Scoring 49 runs off 26 balls in an India-Pakistan final is no ordinary achievement, especially when batting at number 10. Mohit Ulva showed tremendous courage and maturity and will be one to look out for in the future.