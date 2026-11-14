Watch: Mohit Ulwa Hits Last-Ball Four As India Beat Pakistan In Thrilling U19 Asia Cup Final

India needed three runs off the final ball, and Mohit Ulva delivered with a stunning boundary to seal a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan. The dramatic win helped India lift the 2026 ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup title at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Saturday. Chasing 338, India finished at 339/9 to clinch the trophy in the final over.

WATCH: Mohit Ulva's Match-Winning Four

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With India needing three runs off the final delivery, Ulva advanced down the wicket and attacked Ahmed Hussain's flatter, shorter delivery. He smashed it towards wide long-off, with the ball bouncing once before crossing the boundary. The Indian players rushed onto the field to celebrate as Ulva wrapped the national flag around himself.

Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries, smashing five fours and three sixes. His fearless knock turned the match around when India were on the brink of defeat. It was a memorable performance in an India-Pakistan final.