'Isi Attitude Me Jaayega': Netizens Slam Shreyas Iyer For Ignoring Virat Kohli's Advice In Viral Video

Netizens Slam Shreyas Iyer For Allegedly Ignoring Kohli's Advice In Viral Video |

Shreyas Iyer has found himself at the receiving end of criticism from cricket fans after a video from the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand went viral on Sunday. The Indian batter seemingly appeared to brush aside advice from former India captain Virat Kohli during an interaction between overs.

Shreyas Iyer's Interaction With Virat Kohli Goes Viral

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The incident took place during a break between overs when Iyer was having a conversation with Ishan Kishan. Kohli soon joined the two Indian batters and appeared to have something to share with Iyer. However, Iyer barely stopped to listen to what the former India captain had to say before seemingly walking away.

The brief interaction did not go unnoticed, with the video gaining traction on social media. Several fans expressed their disappointment with Iyer, believing that the middle-order batter should have paid more attention to Kohli's advice.

While the brief footage does not establish what was being discussed between the players, Iyer's reaction has sparked debate among fans. Some criticised the Indian batter for seemingly not paying attention, while others may argue that a short video does not provide the complete context of their conversation.

Many opined that given Kohli's stature and experience, Shreyas could have atleast waited and listened to what the former captain had to say. Many labelled Shreyas if having an inflated 'attitude' and 'ego'.

India eventually clinched a sensational come from behind win to take the 5-match ODI series 3-1 on Sunday. Batting first, India were shot out for 209 in another batting collapse. However, the Indian pacers kept the Kiwis at bay to clinch a thrilling 22-run victory.