Virat Kohli Drops Absolute Sitter At 2nd Slip, Arshdeep Singh Left Frustrated After India's Clever Slip Strategy Goes To Waste| VIDEO

Virat Kohli Drops Absolute Sitter At 2nd Slip |

Virat Kohli had a moment to forget on the field after dropping a straightforward catch off Arshdeep Singh's bowling. The Indian star failed to hold on to an outside edge from New Zealand batter Dean Foxcroft at second slip, missing an excellent opportunity to give his team a breakthrough.

Virat Kohli Drops Easy Catch Off Arshdeep Singh

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The incident took place in the 19th over when Arshdeep bowled a short-of-length delivery angled towards Foxcroft's off stump. The left-arm pacer got the ball to move away with a wobble seam, forcing the New Zealand batter to a thick outside edge. The ball flew towards Kohli at second slip for what appeared to be a regulation catch for the former India captain.

Kohli got both hands to the ball but failed to hold on as it slipped through his grasp to the left. The dropped opportunity left Arshdeep and the Indian fielders disappointed, with Foxcroft getting a lifeline.

India's Clever Slip Strategy Goes To Waste

What made the incident more frustrating was the field placement before the delivery. India had brought in a second slip specifically for Arshdeep's over, seemingly anticipating an outside edge from the New Zealand batter.

The decision almost paid off immediately, as Foxcroft edged the very first delivery of the over towards the slip cordon. However, Kohli's inability to complete the catch meant India's clever plan failed to deliver the breakthrough.