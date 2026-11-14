IPL 2027 Trade: Harshal Patel Set For Gujarat Titans Homecoming In ₹4 Crore Deal

Harshal Patel Set For Gujarat Titans Homecoming In ₹4 Crore Deal |

Gujarat Titans are set to strengthen their bowling attack ahead of the IPL 2027 season with the addition of experienced Indian pacer Harshal Patel. Sunrisers Hyderabad have reportedly agreed to send the two-time Purple Cap winner to GT in an all-cash deal worth ₹4 crore. The move will also allow Harshal to represent his home state in the IPL.

Harshal Patel Set to Join Gujarat Titans for ₹4 Crore

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Sunrisers Hyderabad have agreed to trade Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans for ₹4 crore. This is half the price SRH paid to sign the pacer at the 2025 mega auction, where he was bought for ₹8 crore. Once the deal is completed, ₹4 crore will be deducted from GT's auction purse.

Harshal will become part of his fifth IPL franchise since making his debut in 2012. Before his stint with SRH, he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. The experienced pacer is set to turn 36 later this month.

Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Harshal for ₹8 crore ahead of the 2025 season. He made a decent impact in his first year, taking 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80. However, things did not go as planned for him in IPL 2026.

The right-arm pacer featured in just five matches and could not pick up a single wicket. The team has since moved on to Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, while have also roped in Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan.

Harshal will now add experience to a GT pace attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder. The transfer also gives him an opportunity to play for his home team, as he hails from Ahmedabad and represents Gujarat in domestic cricket.