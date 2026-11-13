IPL 2027 Trade News: Mohammed Shami To RR? LSG Eye Sam Curran in Shock Swap Deal – Report

Mohammed Shami To RR? LSG Eye Sam Curran in Shock Swap Deal |

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are reportedly discussing a major trade ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The proposed deal could see experienced Indian pacer Mohammed Shami move to Rajasthan, while England all-rounder Sam Curran heads to Lucknow.

Shami-Curran swap on the cards?

As per Cricbuzz, the two teams are exploring a multi-player trade rather than a straight one-for-one exchange. LSG left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth is also understood to be part of the proposed deal. The 28-year-old could join Rajasthan Royals having found playing time hard to come by. The addition of Kuldeep Yadav is only going to make it difficult for the spinner to make it to the XI.

Why are LSG trading Mohammed Shami?

Shami moved to Lucknow last year having missed the 2025 season with injury. The veteran India pacer was effective in the powerplay but struggled for consistency. Furthermore, LSG have rich fast bowling stocks with the likes of Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Akash Singh all in the ranks.

A trade also eases Lucknow's IPL 2027 Auction purse. Having already traded Rishabh Pant, releasing Shami's 10 crore salary offers the franchise more options in the market.

Why the trade makes sense for both parties

Sam Curran moved to RR but did not play a single game after pulling out. He however appeared for Surrey fracturing relations with head coach Kumar Sangakkara publicly criticizing the all-rounder. Royals' Indian pace bowling stocks are reliant on Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma, and Shami would plug a huge hole for the franchise. A Shami-Archer partnership would be a mouth watering prospect alongside Nandre Burger.

As for LSG, they struggled for batting depth. Curran's all-round abilities would fix that problem. Furthermore, the Englishman enjoys a good relationship with LSG director of cricket Tom Moody. He played under Moody at Oval Invincibles and Desert Vipers.

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