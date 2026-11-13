Virat Kohli's Hilarious Dance Move After Denying Tim Seifert A Run Leaves Fans In Splits; Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli's Hilarious Dance Move After Denying Tim Seifert A Run Leaves Fans In Splits | Sony Sports Network/X

Virat Kohli once again entertained cricket fans with his entertaining on-field antics during the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13. The former India captain broke into a hilarious dance move after producing a sharp fielding effort at covers, turning a routine defensive stop into an amusing moment.

The incident took place when New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert was looking to rotate the strike. A shot was played towards the covers, where Kohli was stationed. The Indian superstar moved quickly, got across to the ball and stopped it from travelling further, denying Seifert a run.

Virat Kohli's Hilarious Dance Move After Denying Tim Seifert A Run Leaves Fans In Splits

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, it was Kohli's celebration after the effort that stole the spotlight. Having successfully stopped the ball, the 38-year-old broke into a quirky dance move, entertaining his teammates and adding a dose of fun to the contest. The unexpected celebration quickly caught the attention of viewers, with the moment becoming a talking point among cricket fans.

Kohli's enthusiasm on the field once again showcased why he remains one of the most energetic personalities in international cricket. Whether it is pulling off stunning catches, motivating teammates or celebrating even the smallest fielding contributions, the former India skipper rarely misses an opportunity to lift the team's energy.

India entered the fourth ODI with a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first two matches, while the third encounter was abandoned due to rain. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first as the visitors looked to strengthen their advantage against New Zealand.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!