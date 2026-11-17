Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella |

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has detailed the thinking behind the company’s recent voluntary exit programme offered to more than 60,000 employees, saying the move was designed to give staff greater control over their careers while the company reconfigures itself around artificial intelligence.

The voluntary package, announced last month, was extended to eligible employees in the United States, Canada, India and the United Kingdom — roughly 27 percent of Microsoft’s global workforce. The unusual scale of the offer raised questions about restructuring and shifting skill demands as AI transforms tech workplaces.

Agency Over Career Choices

Speaking on The Pragmatic Engineer podcast, Nadella framed the programme as a way to increase individual agency during a period of upheaval. “This voluntary thing was mostly about letting everybody have more agency to get themselves into places that make sense for their economic opportunity long term,” he said.

He acknowledged that the nature of opportunity inside Microsoft is changing. “There is going to be plenty of opportunity going forward. The shape of that opportunity may be different. The shape of what this new thing looks like is going to be different than what it was before: team sizes and team workflows.”

Nadella noted that Microsoft’s roughly 200,000 employees “will have to be configured in different ways” as the company adapts. The goal, he added, is for people to keep growing — whether they stay or leave.

Lessons from his own career path

Drawing on his journey from individual contributor to CEO, Nadella said he personally would not want to remain in a team that was not transforming. The voluntary offer, in his view, gives employees who feel stuck the chance to make a deliberate decision rather than wait for circumstances to force one.

“We are trying to give more agency to people, realising that this is a time of tumult. I wish I could just sit here and say, it’ll all be the same. I cannot,” he told the podcast.

Company position and broader context

In an internal memo last month, Microsoft executive vice president Amy Coleman described the programme as providing “a new choice” for eligible staff considering a future outside the company, while also giving organisations flexibility to adapt to changing needs.

The offer arrives amid a wider wave of AI-driven workforce adjustments across the tech sector. Companies including Accenture, Amazon, Dell, Oracle and Microsoft itself have announced thousands of job cuts linked to artificial intelligence investments and shifting priorities since 2024.