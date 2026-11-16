Microsoft May Give Business Customers Money For 36-Hour Outage: Here's How To Claim Compensation | File Pic

Businesses hit by Microsoft's 36-hour Outlook and Teams outage may be entitled to service credits, but they will have to apply for them. Microsoft does not appear to be handing out compensation automatically, and any credit will reduce future subscription bills rather than arrive as a cash refund. Claims for the November 12 disruption must be filed by December 31.

Microsoft outage: Who qualifies for compensation?

The credits are aimed at business customers. These include those on Microsoft 365 Business plans, Exchange Online or Teams Premium. Microsoft's service level agreement (SLA) for Microsoft 365 promises 99.9 percent monthly uptime for services such as Exchange Online and Outlook. Customers can seek credits if the company falls short of that.

Individual users on Microsoft 365 Personal or Family plans are generally not covered by the business SLA. They can still ask for a refund, but whether to grant one is left to Microsoft's discretion.

How much could be credited

Depending on the extent of the downtime, a credit can be 25 percent, 50 percent, or 100 percent of the applicable service charge. Microsoft measures downtime in 'user-minutes', which factors in how long a service was unavailable and how many users were affected. Credits are calculated service by service. An Outlook outage therefore does not automatically make a customer's entire Microsoft 365 subscription eligible.

Microsoft outage: How to file a claim service credits?

Businesses that bought directly from Microsoft can start in the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre:

- Sign in and open the Billing section. Under Bills & Payments, review your subscription details and what you paid.

- Click the headset icon at the bottom right and choose Help & Support. Use the headset icon again to reach the Contact Support page, then select Email.

- Describe the outage, how long the service was down, which services were affected, and the number and location of impacted users.

- Cite the relevant incident IDs: EX1550543 for Exchange, MO1550821 for Outlook and TM1550488 for Teams.

Microsoft should issue a case number after submission. That is only an acknowledgement, not approval. The company will review the claim and work out whether the business qualifies.

Customers who bought through resellers

Businesses that purchased through Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) partners or other resellers cannot file directly. They must ask their provider to submit the claim on their behalf.

Microsoft outage: What happened?

The disruption began on November 12, when users reported trouble accessing Exchange Online mailboxes. It spread to Outlook, Teams, Copilot, SharePoint and other Microsoft 365 services in dozens of countries. Microsoft said it was not a cyberattack and pointed to a network configuration change as part of the problem. Services were restored on November 14, after more than 36 hours. At least one listed company, Workhorse Group, postponed its third-quarter earnings report, citing disruption from the outage.