Microsoft, IBM, Snowflake Among Firms Led By Indian American CEOs Selected For US AI Exports Programme To Expand Global Reach |

Washington: Companies headed by Indian American executives, including Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and Snowflake, are among the leaders of 33 industry groups selected by the US Commerce Department to take American artificial intelligence systems to overseas markets.

The four companies are led by Satya Nadella, Arvind Krishna, Nikesh Arora and Sridhar Ramaswamy, respectively.

Each is named as an anchor member responsible for organising and leading a consortium under the American SI Exports Program, which uses the term 'Super Intelligence'.

The initiative brings together suppliers of computing hardware, data tools, AI models, cybersecurity and applications.

Read Also US Tightens Advanced AI Chip Export Restrictions On China Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting

Selected groups will receive coordinated federal support to market their technology packages to foreign governments and other customers.

The announcement covers 33 consortia rather than 33 separate companies. Several companies lead multiple groups, with 19 distinct anchor companies named on the published list.

Commerce said the selected packages would be offered to foreign buyers through US commercial service representatives and other government partners.

Selection provides access to government support, rather than an award of an export contract.

Commerce also announced a second route opening on November 30 for groups assembled around specific overseas deals.

These applicants would need to supply only the technology layers required by the proposed transaction, rather than a complete system.

The programme implements President Donald Trump's executive order directing Commerce to organise and promote exports of integrated American AI systems.

Its stated objectives include expanding overseas markets for US companies and supporting American technological leadership.

The first application window opened on April 1 and closed on June 30.

Commerce reported in July that industry groups had submitted 78 applications, with proposed packages subject to review against national security, foreign policy and programme requirements.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)