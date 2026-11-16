India's Culture Ministry Launches AI-Powered Search Platform To Explore 65 Heritage Portals In 22 Indian Languages | Representational Image

New Delhi [India], November 16: The Ministry of Culture has taken a significant technological step to make India’s vast and diverse cultural heritage more accessible to the general public. Ministry Secretary Vivek Agrawal has launched an AI-powered semantic search and knowledge discovery platform. This platform will be available as a conversational interface on the Ministry’s primary digital portal, http://culture.gov.in.

The Ministry of Culture manages around 65 digital platforms which host extensive repositories of archives, manuscripts, museums, monuments, tangible and intangible cultural heritage, various art forms, preservation and conservation initiatives, commemorative programmes and flagship national campaigns.

However, the information is currently dispersed across multiple heterogeneous systems, limiting seamless discovery and user accessibility.

Unified Digital Platform For Cultural Heritage

To create a unified digital knowledge ecosystem, the Ministry has launched an AI-powered Semantic Search and Knowledge Discovery Platform with a conversational assistant on the Ministry's primary digital platform, i.e., https://culture.gov.in. The solution has integrated the Ministry's diverse digital assets through Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, enabling users to access information through a single intelligent interface.

The platform provides a unified semantic search experience using Natural Language Processing (NLP), delivering accurate and contextually relevant results across ring-fenced portals. Search results are enriched with AI-generated summaries, source references, multilingual translation capabilities and relevant multimedia content. Leveraging embeddings, a knowledge graph and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), the solution moves beyond conventional keyword-based searches to understand user intent and contextual meaning. Built on open-source foundation models, the architecture of the platform is LLM-agnostic, ensuring flexibility to adopt emerging Indian sovereign AI models and future technological advancements.

Conversational Search Across 65 Portals

The platform understands questions in everyday language. Citizens ask as they would ask a person, such as "Which manuscripts on Ayurveda are held in national collections?" No keywords or knowledge of the portals is needed. Searches around 65 portals at once. Relevant material from every portal is found and brought together into one clear, readable answer and shows the source for every fact. Each statement carries a numbered citation that opens the exact Ministry page it came from, so any answer can be checked in one click.

The platform answers only from official sources and draws solely on the Ministry's own portals (grounded AI), never the open internet. Where material is thin, it says so rather than guessing; additionally, it gives a quick answer and a detailed one. A short answer appears first, followed by a fuller explanation for those who want to read further.

Live Access To National Collections

It also looks up the largest collections live. For the Ministry's biggest national databases like Gyanbharat, Abhilekh Patal, Indian Culture and Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar, the platform queries the portal directly at the moment of asking, so even deep archival records can be found.

Meanwhile, it also brings images and records into the answer. Relevant photographs, artefacts and documents from the portals appear alongside the text. Holds a conversation, and follow-up questions are understood in context, so citizens can explore a topic step by step without repeating themselves.

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Multilingual Voice Support And Accessibility

Developed utilising the national language translation initiative, the system supports all 22 scheduled Indian languages. The AI platform speaks and listens. Citizens can ask by voice and have answers read aloud in a natural Indian voice, which opens the Ministry's content to people with low literacy or visual impairment. Works in Indian languages. Built with Bhashini, the Government of India's national language platform, to serve all 22 scheduled languages. Needs no login. Anyone can use it immediately, with no registration and no personal profile created.

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