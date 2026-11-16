Who Is Darrell Dai? The Nvidia Robotics Engineer Who Resigned After Jensen Huang's Exit | X @darrell_dai

Shiqin (Darrell) Dai, a robotics engineer at Nvidia, has announced his departure from the company following CEO Jensen Huang's exit amid revelations surrounding his alleged extramarital relationships with three women.

Explaining his decision in an extensive post on X on November 15, Dai expressed disappointment over the lack of clarity surrounding Huang's departure and the company's handling of the developments. He also raised concerns about the implications for employees, the organisation's work culture and its future direction.

Dai had been associated with Nvidia as a Senior Research Engineer from November 2025 until November 15, 2026. Before joining the chipmaker, he worked at EngineAI between July 2024 and November 2025 as a Robot Learning Engineer, where he was also a founding engineer. Earlier, he was associated with LimX Dynamics from January to July 2024.

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Who Is Shiqin (Darrell) Dai? Educational And Professional Background

Dai holds a Bachelor's degree in Actuarial Science from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in China and another Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Statistics from Purdue University in the United States. He subsequently completed a Master's degree in Computer Engineering, specialising in Artificial Intelligence, at Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering.

During his undergraduate studies at Purdue University, Dai worked as a research assistant with the Relationship and Close Connection Lab, the Continuous Analysis of Many CAMeras (CAM) Research Group and the Machine Learning in Dynamic Systems group.

At Duke University, he served as a Graduate Research Assistant at the Cyber-Physical Systems Lab and the General Robotics Lab.

Why Did Darrell Dai Resign From Nvidia?

In his lengthy X post dated November 15, Dai announced his decision to leave Nvidia and reflected on his experience working under Huang. While acknowledging the former CEO's contributions to the company's technological vision and engineering culture, he said the circumstances surrounding his departure had left him disappointed.