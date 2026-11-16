'I Hope You Die': Jensen Huang Allegedly Told Indian-Origin Nvidia Executive Jay Puri In Outburst

'I Hope You Die': Jensen Huang Allegedly Told Nvidia Executive Jay Puri In Outburst | LinkedIn

Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang allegedly told senior executive Jay Puri he hoped he would die during a heated closed-door meeting in February. The reported outburst, said to have unfolded in front of more than 30 senior leaders, is among several accounts painting a volatile picture of Huang's management style. Sources also allege he threw a water bottle at an executive and publicly belittled others, including current interim CEO Colette Kress, during meetings.

The New York Post, which first reported the accounts citing people familiar with the incidents, said Huang, 63, repeatedly berated senior staff in front of their peers. This sits in sharp contrast to the humble, approachable image he cultivated in public. Executives reportedly feared crossing him.

The February meeting with Puri

Puri was then Nvidia's executive vice president of worldwide field operations, overseeing sales and business development. According to the Post's sources, Huang wished illness on him and then said he hoped Puri would die and put everyone out of their misery. Puri reportedly stayed silent. He has since moved into a senior adviser role at the company.

Water bottle and a walked-out executive

The report describes a separate incident at Nvidia's Santa Clara headquarters, where Huang allegedly threw a water bottle at a senior executive during a meeting. The Post did not say whether anyone was hit. In another episode, he allegedly accused an executive attending their first meeting with him of smirking and ordered them out of the room.

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Public dressing-down of sales leader

During a three-hour meeting in 2025, Huang reportedly turned on a senior sales executive in front of about 40 employees. He allegedly used a crude remark to say the executive did not understand his business.

Remarks aimed at Colette Kress

The clashes reportedly extended to Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who took over as interim CEO after Huang resigned. In August, he allegedly interrupted her mid-presentation and likened her to a deer caught in headlights.

Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive on November 12 amid reports of affairs, including one with an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who is alleged to be a Chinese spy. The episode has brought scrutiny of Nvidia's compliance checks on AI chip sales to customers in Asia with possible China links. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation. Some of Huang's allies are now lobbying for his return.