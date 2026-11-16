Jensen Huang Eyes Nvidia Comeback, Allies Set Up 'War Room' To Lobby For His Return

Jensen Huang Resigns As NVIDIA CEO; CFO Colette Kress Appointed Interim Chief Amid Chinese Spy Controversy | File Pic

Jensen Huang is considering a return as Nvidia's chief executive, only days after he resigned from the role. Huang has reportedly discussed the possibility with confidants. This is happening while a board-led independent investigation into the conduct behind his exit is still under way.

Allies plan a 'war room'

One Huang ally told the FT that a 'war room' of Silicon Valley executives is being assembled to lobby for his reinstatement. The group also intends to seek backing from the White House. The ally said the effort has Huang's support and claimed that nearly everyone who matters in tech outside the frontier AI labs is behind him.

Read Also Who Could Replace Jensen Huang At Nvidia? Arm CEO Rene Haas Emerges As Potential Successor

Musk among signatories of 'Bring Jensen Back' letter

A public campaign has also grown over the weekend. Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney are among the executives who have backed an open letter urging Nvidia's board to 'Bring Jensen Back'. Several Nvidia employees have also publicly called for his return and signed the letter, the FT said.

Investors want 'all options' kept open

On Friday, Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management chief Gavin Baker, both Nvidia shareholders, wrote to the board. They asked it to leave all options open, including Huang's return. They cited his long record of leadership and the uncertainty around his departure.

Pushback expected in Washington

The FT said the effort is likely to meet resistance from policymakers. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the company needs a 'dramatic shake-up' of its leadership after Huang's exit. Even some of Huang's supporters concede the challenge: one person involved in the campaign acknowledged that an affair with a subordinate is a firing offence.

Board in a tough spot

Unlike many founder-CEOs, Huang does not hold a controlling stake and so cannot override the board. Nvidia is currently run by interim CEO Colette Kress, who is trying to steady the company ahead of its quarterly results on Tuesday. The FT reported on Friday that the board had approached Arm CEO Rene Haas about the job. Nvidia said no formal succession process has begun.

How the crisis began

Huang resigned as president, chief executive and board member on November 12 after reports that he had affairs with an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy, and with a subordinate. The episode has intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's compliance checks on AI chip sales to Asian customers with possible China links. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation, and the allegations have not been tested. The crisis has hit a company valued at about $4 trillion.