Who Is Jay Puri? The Nvidia Sales Chief Jensen Huang Allegedly Told 'I Hope You Die' |

Jay Puri, the senior Nvidia executive at the centre of a report on Jensen Huang's alleged outbursts, has spent two decades running the chip giant's worldwide sales and field operations. Huang told him in February that he hoped he would die, during a closed-door meeting with more than 30 senior executives. The allegations are unverified, and Puri reportedly stayed silent at the time.

Who he is

Puri, formally listed in Nvidia's filings as Ajay K. Puri, was Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations. The role covered global sales and regional marketing of all Nvidia products and services. Nvidia's latest annual report, for the fiscal year ended January 2026, lists his age as 71. Indian media outlets have described him as Indian-origin.

Nearly two decades at Nvidia

Puri joined Nvidia in 2005 as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales. He became Executive Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations in 2009 and was among the company's named executive officers in its regulatory filings. He has been part of the sales engine as Nvidia grew from a graphics-chip maker into the dominant supplier of AI processors.

Career before Nvidia

Before Nvidia he spent 22 years at Sun Microsystems in sales, marketing and general management. His last post there was senior vice president of Sun's Asia-Pacific group. Earlier roles included vice president of worldwide sales for software and technology, president of Nihon Sun KK and vice president of worldwide product marketing. He previously held marketing, consulting and product development jobs at Hewlett-Packard, Booz Allen Hamilton and Texas Instruments.

Education

Puri holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota, a master's in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

The alleged February incident

According to the Post's sources, Huang wished illness on Puri and then said he hoped Puri would die and put everyone out of their misery. Puri has since moved into a senior adviser role at Nvidia, News18 reported, citing the Post. The reports do not say whether the move is linked to the incident, and no comment from Puri has been reported.

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