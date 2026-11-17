Mumbai: Lower Court Employees Begin Indefinite Strike Over Pay Parity With Bombay HC Staff | Charul Shah Joshi - FPJ

Mumbai: Employees of the City Civil and Sessions Court in Mumbai began an indefinite strike on Tuesday, joining thousands of subordinate court staff across Maharashtra demanding revised pay scales at par with those of Bombay High Court employees. Pictures and videos from the protest site showed employees sitting outside the court premises, pressing for their long-pending demand.

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Lower Court Employees Begin Indefinite Strike Over Pay Parity | Charul Shah Joshi - FPJ

Lower Court Employees Begin Indefinite Strike Over Pay Parity | Charul Shah Joshi - FPJ

34,000 Employees Protesting Across State

Around 34,000 employees of lower courts across the state are participating in the strike under the principle of equal pay for equal work.

The employees have been agitating since September 16, alleging that the state government has failed to act on repeated representations seeking pay parity. They contend that Bombay High Court employees have been receiving revised pay scales since 2006, while staff working in subordinate courts continue to await a similar revision.

According to the employees' union, the Bombay High Court forwarded a proposal to the state government on January 31, 2025, recommending revised pay scales for subordinate court employees. However, the union claims that no decision has been taken on the proposal in the past 21 months.

Employees Intensify Pay Parity Agitation

The indefinite strike follows a series of protest measures undertaken over the past two months. As part of their agitation, employees wore black ribbons in September and October to draw attention to their demands. Retired court employees also held a one-day protest outside district collector offices.

The unions had earlier proposed a mass casual leave agitation on November 5. However, the plan was subsequently withdrawn following technical concerns arising from a circular issued by the Bombay High Court.

Apart from pay parity, the employees have flagged concerns over rising workloads and staff shortages across subordinate courts. They have also pointed to the duplication of manual and computerised work, which they say has increased their responsibilities and added to the pressure on existing staff.

The employees are seeking the implementation of revised pay scales in line with those granted to Bombay High Court staff, maintaining that their demand is based on the principle of equal pay for equal work.

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